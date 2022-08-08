UP Los Baños College of Forestry and Natural Resource's first summa cum laude, Vicmar Jugado, wearing his sablay. Photo courtesy: UPLBCFNR Facebook page

MANILA — For the first time in more than 100 years, the University of the Philippines Los Baños - College of Forestry and Natural Resources (UPLB-CNFR) has produced a summa cum laude.

Vicmar Firmalan Jugado of the BS Forestry class of 2022 is CNFR’s "first-ever" summa cum laude with a general weighted average (GWA) of 1.15, the college said in a Facebook post.

In the UP system, 1.0 or "uno" is the highest grade a student can achieve while 5.0 is the lowest. Students with a GWA of 1.25 and above graduate with summa cum laude honors.

The CNFR described Jugado as a "consistent student achiever since elementary." He was "deeply inspired to help his family" in the face of "rigors of academic demands and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

Jugado copes with stress by reading novels, indulging in tea and dark chocolates, and walking outdoors, the post said.

The college also recognized 35 other forestry graduates who finished their studies with Latin honors.

Established in 1910, the CFNR is the Philippines’ oldest institution of higher learning in forestry. According to its website, it is is one of the Commission on Higher Education's Center of Excellence in Forestry Education and the only certified BS Forestry program by the ASEAN University Network Quality Assurance.



The CFNR on Aug. 3 held its first face-to-face graduation rites since the COVID-19 pandemic.