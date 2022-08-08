MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo is calling for a Senate investigation into power outages affecting Occidental Mindoro and other provinces.

He is set to file a Senate resolution to investigate, in aid of legislation, the worsening brownouts particularly in Occidental Mindoro.

"Hindi po kayang bilangin ng aking mga daliri sa kamay at paa 'yun pong mga natatanggap naming reklamo na palaging merong brownout halos araw-araw at umaabot pa ng 12 oras kada araw at 'yan ay kailangan natin mabigyan ng solusyon," said Tulfo, who now chairs the Senate Committee on Energy.

Last month, a "state of power crisis" was declared in Occidental Mindoro due to constant electricity woes.

The senator also said he wants to investigate reports that power company employees received large bonuses.

"Ang nakakatawa pa po niyan, 'di naman po sila nagpe-perform, pangit na nga po ang serbisyo, may mga balita na dumoble po 'yung sweldo ng mga opisyales at dumoble po 'yung mga bonuses nila tuwing Christmas," he said.

"Nagkakasira-sira na po 'yung mga appliances. 'Yung mga estudyante po hindi na nakapag-aral dahil wala nga pong kuryente sa gabi kadalasan, and yet ang kakapal po ng mukha nitong mga opisyales diyan sa Ormeco at nagpadagdag pa ng suweldo at ng bonus," he added.

The Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative is the lone power distributor in Oriental Mindoro and neighboring Occidental Mindoro.

Tulfo said he would summon all concerned agencies such as the Department of Energy and Energy Regulatory Commission to solve the power crisis.

Only "qualified" electric cooperatives should be given franchise to operate, he said.