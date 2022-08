Sen. Imee Marcos in an ambush interview Monday, July 4, 2022. Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos has tested positive for COVID-19, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced in their plenary session Monday.

Marcos will be attending the chamber's session virtually and off camera due to a "raging fever", Zubiri said.

This is the first time the senator caught the virus.

More details to follow.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

