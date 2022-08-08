House elects more committee chairs, CA members

The House of Representatives elected 2 more members to its delegation to the Commission on Appointments and more committee chairmen as the chamber inched closer to completing the reorganization of all the leadership positions in the chamber.

Elected to the Commission on Appointments were Caloocan 1st District Rep. Oscar Malapitan and Iloilo 4th District Rep. Ferjenel Biron.

They join other congressmen who were already previously elected to the CA: Pangasinan Rep. Ramon Guico Jr., Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo, Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia, Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “Lray” Villafuerte Jr., Negros Oriental Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria, Bacolod City Rep. Greg Gasataya, SAGIP Partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Ty Pimentel, and GP PARTY Partylist Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos.

Seven more committee chairpersons were named:

Sustainable Development Goals: CIBAC party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva

Visayas Development: Leyte 2nd District Rep. Lolita Javier

Welfare of Children: BHW party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co

Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea: Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali Gonzales II

Economic Affairs: Negros Occidental 1st District Rep. Gerardo Valmayor Jr. (vice Teodorico Haresco)

National Defense and Security: Iloilo 5th District Rep. Raul Boboy Tuoas

Trade and Industry: Batangas 5th District Rep. Mario Vittorio "Marvey" Mariño

With these developments, only the committees on Energy, Foreign Affairs, Health, Human Rights, Information and Communications Technology, Peoples’ Participation , Population and Family Relations, Poverty Alleviation, Public Information, Social Services, Veterans Affairs and Welfare, Bases Conversion, Food Security, Land Use and Persons with Disabilities have yet to get a chairperson.

Committee chairpersons lead the committees which have first pass over proposed legislation filed over the chamber.

They make recommendations on the fate of the bills to plenary session which has final say.

