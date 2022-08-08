Central Visayas logs more than 1,200 new COVID cases in a week

Central Visayas has logged another high in COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health (DPH) said.

In the DOH's latest health bulletin, the region has 1,224 new COVID-19 cases, with a daily average case rate of 175. This is an increase of 70 cases from last week.

There is also a slight increase in the number of severe and critical admissions at 57. There is also a rise in intensive care unit bed utilization at 32.84 percent.

Three COVID-related deaths were also logged in the region this week.

DOH-7 urged the public to follow minimum health standards, especially that there are still areas classified under alert level 2.

“Wear the best-fitted face mask and if possible, stay in well-ventilated areas,” its statement read.

Meanwhile, the vaccination rate of the region is at more than 4 million or 83.16 percent for the eligible population. Only about 800,000 have also availed of booster shots.

- report from Annie Perez