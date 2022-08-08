MANILA - Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon tallied the highest number of dengue cases in the recent 4 weeks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

A total of 21,566 dengue cases were recorded from June 26 to July 23, according to the latest data from DOH.

Central Luzon accounted for 24 percent or 5,186 cases, followed by Metro Manila (11 percent or 2,374 cases) and Calabarzon (2,178 or 10 percent).

A total of 92,343 have been reported so far this year, a 118-percent increase versus the reported 42,294 cases during the same period in 2021, the DOH said.

Majority were from Central Luzon (15,951 or 17 percent), Central Visayas (9,429 or 10 percent), and Metro Manila (7,962 cases or 9 percent).

Nine out of 17 regions exceeded the epidemic threshold in the past 4 weeks with Mimaropa and Metro Manila "showing a sustained increasing trend" from June 26 to July 23, the DOH said. The figure is a decrease from 10 regions during the period of June 19 to July 16.

A total of 344 dengue-related deaths or a 0.4 percent case fatality rate have been reported. The deaths occurred in the following months:

January: 36

February: 31

March: 39

April: 46

May: 63

June: 73

July: 56

The health agency reiterated its call for the public and local governments to follow the 4S strategy:

S - Search and destroy breeding places

S - Secure self-protection

S - Seek early medical consultation

S - Support fogging/spraying in hot spot areas

The DOH added that it has directed hospitals and clinics to provide dengue fast lanes.

The agency is looking into procuring dengue vaccines as cases rise, its officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

