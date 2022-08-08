MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo reported for work Monday after battling COVID-19.

“SFA reported for work at DFA today,” DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza told reporters.

He held a face-to-face meeting with Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur at the DFA, tweeting photos of the meeting.

Had a good conversation w/ Canadian Amb MacArthur today on potential synergies in maritime field,defense,food security,human rights,renewable energy & infra devt. Canada is a good friend & impt regional partner w/ the Filipino diaspora binding our partnership & friendship 🇵🇭🤝🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/tHV0eIdNUy — Enrique A. Manalo 🇵🇭 (@SecManalo) August 8, 2022

Manalo met with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken only virtually on Saturday as “he wanted to be extra careful for all” even if he “was cleared by his doctor.” - report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

