Devotees attend the early morning mass outside the Santa Catalina de Alejandria Parish Church in Tayum, Abra on July 31, 2022, 4 days after a 7.0-magnitude quake jolted Abra last July 27. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded since a major earthquake struck northern Luzon, the state seismological agency said Monday.

Of the 3,235 aftershocks, some 977 were plotted while 63 were strong enough to be felt, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its latest advisory.

The magnitude of the aftershocks ranged between 1.4 and 5.1, the agency added.

A 7-magnitude earthquake rocked Abra province on July 27 and its impact was felt as far as Metro Manila.

Eleven people were reported killed and 574 others were injured in the powerful tremor, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Over 34,000 houses were damaged while 600 others were destroyed, the agency said.

Damage to infrastructure, which include roads, health and government facilities, and cultural sites, was estimated at P1.5 billion. Agricultural damage has also been estimated at P55.9 million.

Half a million people or 136,000 families were affected in the quake across 3 regions in Luzon, the NDRRMC added. More than 53,000 people are still displaced nearly 2 weeks since the earthquake struck Abra.

RELATED VIDEO