PH receives over 326,000 more Moderna doses

MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday accepted the delivery of 326,400 more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Moderna.

The shipment arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 before 4 p.m.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, 224,400 Moderna doses will be given to the Philippine government, while the remaining 102,000 will be given to the International Container Terminal Services, Inc.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said 12.9 million Filipinos have so far received their first dose of the vaccine, while 11.2 million have been fully vaccinated. This accounts for 15.88 percent of the target population.

Galvez earlier said that the country is expecting at least 22.7 million vaccine jabs this August.

On Thursday, the Philippines received 1 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses from China-based Sinovac.

- report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

