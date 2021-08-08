NKTI declares full capacity, to limit ER admission

MANILA - The National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) announced Sunday it would limit admission at its emergency room after reaching full capacity due to an increasing number of COVID-19 and leptospirosis cases.

In an advisory, the hospital, located in Quezon City, said it would limit ER admission to emergency, urgent and renal cases.

"Right now, we are in full capacity of our COVID-19 in hospital beds and the five tents, with more than 50 patients at the ER," it said.

"Other cases may have to be transferred to other hospitals," the hospital added.

The NKTI said it opened its gym for leptospirosis patients, and converted other facilities for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases.

"We have installed dialysis machines for exclusive use of leptospirosis patients so as not to mingle with COVID-19 patients."

Starting Monday, the hospital will also decrease its Internal Medicine and Nephrology outpatient consults, it said.

"We need to reassign our medical and nursing staff to where they are most needed," it said as it called on the Department of Health for staff augmentation.

"Our surgeries are confined only to those which have been previously scheduled in the next two weeks and for patients who are already in the hospital, so as not to compromise our patients," the NKTI added.

The NKTI is only one of several hospitals in Metro Manila dealing with an influx of patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the capital.

