Jollibee opens first drive thru in New Jersey

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee, which is touted as the fastest growing Asian restaurant in the world, just opened its second store in Jersey City. This is its 69th store in North America.

Area manager Merlie Caleon said that this is the first Jollibee store in Jersey City that offers the convenience of drive thru service. An older Jollibee location closed for good to make way for this bigger 78-seat-capacity store in Hudson Commons. "We came from Jollibee Danforth, and now we are offering our drive thru channel, so all the Jersey City residents and those who are traveling from out of state will really be longing for a drive thru offering," said Caleon.

Jollibee opens its first store that offers drive thru service in New Jersey.

Some Jersey City residents laud the opening of the new store. Emmanuel Elcamel said, "mas convenient na nandito yung Jollibee, na sa 440 na (it's more convenient for Jollibee to be here by the 440)."

"I'm so happy because this is the epicenter of Jersey City, so many people come here instead of going to Danforth," pointed out resident Francis Sison.

Two more Jollibee stores are opening soon in the tri-state region. A Jollibee food court in the American Dream mall in Rutherford, New Jersey is set to open within August, and a flagship store in the heart of New York City's Times Square is expected to open at the end of the year.