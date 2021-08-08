MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday expressed his confidence that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will continue to rise against all the challenges it is currently facing, including the pandemic.

In his message for the 54th anniversary of the organization, Duterte said he is confident ASEAN will prevail as it has done in the past.

"We in ASEAN are no stranger to difficult times that test our capacity to act together and surmount challenges. But our enduring bonds of amity and solidarity have always pulled as through," he said.

"Notwithstanding the difficulties we face as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its second year, I am confident that ASEAN will prevail as it has done so many times in the past. ASEAN will continue to rise to present challenges and lead the region with renewed sense of purpose and an even firmer commitment to the ideals of peace, freedom and prosperity," Duterte added.

"As we celebrate our collective achievements and reflect on how far we have come as a community, may we always remember and value how much stronger we are together than on our own," Duterte also said.

‼️READ‼️ President Rodrigo Roa Duterte's Message on the 54th Anniversary of ASEAN https://t.co/ic9ffyfgBC — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 8, 2021

The ASEAN was established on August 8, 1967, with the Philippines as one of its five founding members, along with Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

Commemoration of this year's anniversary is held online, with Brunei Darussalam as this year's ASEAN chairman.

