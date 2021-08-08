MANILA - Two hundred eighty-seven more deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the disease’s death toll in the Philippines to 29,122.

One in five people tested for COVID-19 turned out to be positive for the disease, according to the Department of Health’s latest update on the outbreak.

The DOH said 51,296 tests were conducted on Aug. 6, of which 20.3 percent turned out positive.

The Philippines also confirmed 9,671 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,658,916.

The DOH also reported 8,079 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,552,278.

This means that the country has a total of 77,516 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

The relatively low case count today was due to lower laboratory output last Friday.

The arrival in the country of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, has caused worries among experts.

A government scientist said the Delta variant can infect up to 8 people at a time, who in turn can each infect 8 others, which drove the recent surge in Indonesia and India.

Meanwhile, the country struggles to ramp up its vaccine rollout. The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of Aug. 5, only 10,705,190 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 15.11 percent of the revised target after more than 5 months.

The government has put the most economically productive region of the country, NCR, under the strictest of four lockdown levels from Aug. 6 to 20 to check the possible spread of the Delta variant.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2, losing over P2 trillion in value in the 15 months since the virus started affecting the country.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 202 million people and caused over 4.28 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 35.7 million infections and over 616,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with 31.9 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 562,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 427,000 confirmed fatalities.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.