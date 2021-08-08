MANILA - Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate of the Makabayan bloc said opposition candidates should be open to all formulas to beat the administration's bets, following Vice President Leni Robredo's rejection of Senator Panfilo Lacson's "unification formula".

For Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate, all possible unification formulas should be explored to come up with the best candidates against the administration.

He said members of the opposition should continue communicating with each other because "what is at stake here is not just the interest of one group or coalition, but this is the survival of our country".

"We can no longer take for another six years of this kind of governance that we have now under the Duterte administration," Zarate added.

His remarks came after Vice President Leni Robredo revealed that she rejected Sen. Panfilo Lacson's "unification formula" for coming up with a single opposition pick for the country's top post, which entailed withdrawal of filed Certificates of Candidacy (COC) to support a leading candidate based on surveys.

Robredo stressed that it is wrong for a candidate to withdraw their COC since she doesn’t want to "lead on" her supporters.

"I think this is only a valid point but this is an electoral process, we are in a very precarious position. I think this is the first election we will face na nasa gitna ng pandemya (that's in the middle of a pandemic)," Zarate said of Robredo's rejection.

Zarate's Makabayan bloc has not yet decided on the opposition candidates they will back for 2022, but Zarate said they will conduct their own congress by September where they hope to reveal their chosen candidates for presidency up to the Senate.

Lacson last week said Robredo rejected his so-called 'formula' for a united opposition, but did not discuss details.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III announced last July 20 that he will run for vice president in 2022, in tandem with Lacson.

Their tandem is an "alternative" from the administration and opposition. "We are neutral," Sotto said then.

