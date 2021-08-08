President Rodrigo Roa Duterte pays tribute to the soldiers who died during the C130 plane mishap in Sulu during the wake at the Naval Forces for Western Mindanao Covered Court, Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City on July 5, 2021. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Three more soldiers who died in the C-130 plane crash last month in Sulu have been identified, the military said Sunday.

Authorities confirmed the identities of Philippine Army (PA) personnel Corporal Jerome Balivado, Private Joey Loterte, and Private Kevin Damole, the armed forces said in a statement.

The Western Mindanao Command has reached out to the families of the three and is arranging the immediate transport of the soldiers' remains to their hometowns, it added.

The July 4 plane crash killed a total of 50 state troops and 3 civilians, the military earlier said.

Authorities have yet to identify 13 fatalities while a total of 37 bodies have been identified, according to the military.

The following is a list of the identified soldiers as of Aug. 7:



1. Major Emmanuel V Macalintal - Philippine Air Force (PAF)

2. Major Michael Vincent Benolerao - PAF

3. Captain Nigello Emeterio - PAF

4. 1st Lieutenant Karl Joseph T Hintay - PAF

5. 2nd Lieutenant Sheena Alexandrea Tato NC - PAF

6. Technical Sergeant Mark Anthony Agana - PAF

7. Technical Sergeant Donald P Badoy - PAF

8. Technical Sergeant Nelson B Hadjiri (QMS) - PA

9. Technical Sergeant Salahi J Abdurahman (Inf) - PA

10. Staff Sergeant Jan Niel Y Macapaz - PAF

11. Staff Sergeant Michael P Bulalaque - PAF

12. Sergeant Butch D Maestro (Inf) - PA

13. Sergeant Jack P Navarro - PAF

14. Sergeant Jelson J Sadjail (Inf) - PA

15. Airman first class Fortunate L Regidor - PAF

16. Corporal Jay-Ar V Obenita (Inf) - PA

17. Corporal Alhamin U Salahuddin (Inf) - PA

18. Corporal Jerome M Balivado (Inf) - PA

19. Private first class Philip Dante T Camilosa (Inf) - PA

20. Private first class Carlos D Dapanas Jr (Inf) - PA

21. Private first class Felizalday M Provido (Inf) - PA

22. Private first class Christopher A Rollon (Inf) - PA

23. Private first class Marchi E Bonzales (Inf) - PA

24. Private first class Keth Kane S Alegarme (Inf) - PA

25. Private first class Alzid S Hawrani (Inf) - PA

26. Private first class Nazer S Albaracin (Inf) - PA

27. Private Mark Nash P Lumanta (Inf) - PA

28. Private Vic A Monera (Inf) - PA

29. Private Jomar A Gabas (Inf) - PA

30. Private Marcelino H Alquisar (Inf) - PA

31. Private Mel Mark L Angana (Inf) - PA

32. Private Reymar C Carmona (Inf) - PA

33. Private Jesfel D Mequiabas (Inf) - PA

34. Private Archie S Barba (Inf) - PA

35. Private Carlos Jhun C Paragua Jr (Inf) - PA

36. Private Joey T Loterte (Inf) - PA

37. Private Kevin L Damole (Inf) - PA

