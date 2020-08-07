US issues PH travel advisory amid civil unrest, increasing COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The US State Department on Thursday advised American citizens to reconsider the Philippines as a travel destination due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, a measles outbreak and rampant kidnapping.

The level 3 travel health notice for the Philippines was issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.

US citizens were particularly advised against traveling to Sulu archipelago, southern Sulu Sea, and Marawi City in Mindanao.

A “reconsider travel” advisory was issued to other areas of Mindanao due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

Travelers were told to check their airlines or travel operators for updates or information about travel changes or restrictions if they can’t postpone your travel,

US citizens were urged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so they can receive alerts and make it easier for the US government to locate them in times of emergency.