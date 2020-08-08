Misa sa mga Simbahang Katoliko sa Iloilo, tigil muna dahil sa COVID-19

Pansamantalang ipinatitigil ng Archdiocese of Jaro ang pagsasagawa ng misa sa mga Simbahang Katoliko sa Iloilo dahil sa pagtaas ng kaso ng coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

"We gather as community of believers, praying humbly to our generous and merciful God that this pandemic will soon end. But in the meantime, we are asked to be vigilant, as we uphold the safety and welfare or each and everyone," ayon sa ipinalabas na advisory ng nasabing archdiocese.

Sinimulang ipinatupad ang tigil-misa Sabado, Agosto 8, bilang tugon na rin sa apela ni Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

"The public are encouraged to participate in the Eucharistic celebration via live streaming online, broadcast and telecast,” ayon sa advisory.

Hindi inihayag kung kailan muling magbubukas ang mga simbahan sa publiko.