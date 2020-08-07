LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Enteng but far from PH landmass

PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Aurora province intensified into a tropical depression on Saturday morning but no tropical cyclone wind signal has been raised, weather bureau PAGASA said.

Named “Enteng,” the weather system was last spotted at 510 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora while packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph as of 4 a.m., based on PAGASA’s weather bulletin issued at 5 a.m.

It was last seen moving northward at 10 kph.

It is forecast to develop into a tropical storm by Sunday morning but will remain far from Philippine landmass. It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Sunday afternoon.

But en route, Enteng will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas on Saturday.

It will also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat that will bring rains over of Zambales, Bataan, the Mindoro provinces, Romblon, and northern Palawan (including the Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands) and occasional rains over Pangasinan, the rest of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Miramopa, and the rest of Visayas.

By Sunday, the enhanced habagat may bring monsoon rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, the Mindoro provinces, Calamian Islands, and Kalayaan Islands, and occasional rains over the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas.

PAGASA warned residents of affected regions that flooding and possible landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged downpour especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

