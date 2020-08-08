Home  >  News

House confirms 37th COVID-19 case

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2020 11:42 AM


MANILA - The House of Representatives on Saturday confirmed its 37th COVID-19 case, an employee of the chamber's Human Resources Management Service. 

The employee last reported for work on July 29 and was tested after experiencing a cough, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales in a statement. 

Contact tracing has started, he said. 

Of the 37 cases, 19 are active and all have mild symptoms, the official said. 

The Philippines has recorded over 122,754 COVID-19 cases, with 2,168 deaths and 66,852. 

Of the total cases, 53,734 are active or still have the virus, but 91.4 percent have mild symptoms, while 7.3 percent were asymptomatic. Some 0.7 percent were considered severe while 0.5 percent were critical.

- with reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 

