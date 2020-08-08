Hontiveros on PhilHealth investigation: There should be no sacred cows

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Saturday said those proven to have benefited from allegedly fraudulent activities netting P15 billion at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. should be brought to justice.

Hontiveros, a former member of the PhilHealth board of directors, also blasted accusations online linking her to the scam years after she left the office.

"Ang daming mga fake news," she said in an interview on Teleradyo.

"Pati laban sa akin noong naging miyembro ako ng board of directors ng PhilHealth noon na pinasungalinan na ng PhilHealth at ng Commission Audit ng paulit ulit."

"Kaya matapang akong nagsasabing dapat walang sacred cows sa PhilHealth. Kung mayroon man d'yan na cinorrupt ang pera, kung mayroon mang opisyal d'yan na naging pabaya sa pagbabantay ng perang iyon ay dapat lang na papanagutin."

The Senate recently launched an inquiry on allegations of "rampant corruption, irregularities, and inefficiencies" at the state health insurer.

Hontiveros said the probe aimed to delve into the questionable IT projects at PhilHealth, including the acquisition of overpriced software and equipment.

Some of the questionable purchases made include: ₱21 million for Adobe Master Collection software, ₱42 million for identity management software, ₱21 million for office productivity software, and ₱25 million for application server, virtualization licenses and support maintenance.

" 'Yun din ang inaalam namin sa ongoing investigation sa Senate Committee of the Whole kung totoo bang overpriced 'yung IT system na iyan. Kung totoo bang we are underspending ngayon para sa ating IT," said Hontiveros.

"Basic 'yan sa information system na nagma-manage ng paglabas ng pera. Dapat 'yung lamang nakalista ang nakalista. Walang napag-iiwanan pero wala ring dapat na imposibleng miyembro pa rin kasi wala pa naman tayong nakatala kahit sa ating census na 130 years old na Pinoy."

"Dapat matukoy ang may kagagawan at maparusahan sila sa tamang paraan."