Filipinos abroad sick with coronavirus rise to 9,700

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (red), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad sick with COVID-19 reached at least 9,700, with 18 new cases reported Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The coronavirus deaths among overseas Filipinos rose to 703, with 1 new fatality from the Asia and the Pacific recorded, the agency said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 19 to 5,756, it added.

“As the fight against COVID-19 continues, the DFA commits to tirelessly monitor the status of our people abroad, partnering with local authorities in campaigning for implementation of preventive measures, and facilitating requests for repatriation, whenever possible,” the agency said in a statement.

To date, 3,251 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 293 in the Asia Pacific Region, 502 in Europe, 2,316 in the Middle East and Africa and 140 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 122,754 people. The tally includes 2,168 deaths, 66,852 recoveries and 53,734 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News