Enteng, southwest monsoon to bring rain across Philippines

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Tropical depression Enteng and the southwest monsoon will bring rain throughout the country Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 p.m., PAGASA said monsoon rains would be experienced over Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, Mindoro and Palawan.

Mindanao will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, which is warm moist winds from the southwest causing rains over the western portion of the country from May to September.

The Visayas and the rest of Luzon will experience occasional rains due to the storm's trough or extension.

Weather specialist Joey Figuracion said the tropical depression's center was currently located 500 kilometers east of Tuguegarao.

Moving north-northeast at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour (kph), Enteng is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph.

The storm is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, as of 3 p.m., a low-pressure area (LPA) was spotted 260 kilometers west of Iba town, Zambales.

"Ating binabantayan dahil posible rin po itong LPA na magiging ganap na bagyo," Figuracion said in a press briefing.

Those in areas highly susceptible to landslides and small seacraft planning to travel were advised to take precaution.