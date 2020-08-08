Baguio eyes gradual reopening of city to tourists in September

Baguio City plans to reopen its gates to tourists next month with strict regulations, its public information office said earlier this week.

According to an advisory posted on Facebook, the local government will “gradually reopen tourism with regulated, controlled entry and monitored movement by September.”

Before entering the city, tourists will be required to pre-register through an online system called Baguio Visitor Information & Travel Assistance (VISITA).

Tourists, who must have “pre-booked accommodation,” should also declare their itinerary.

The city government will also require tourists to undergo “mandatory triage and PCR testing” to be paid for by the visitors.

Before going around Baguio, tourists will also be required to stay in the hotel up to 9 hours until their PCR test results come out.