Another low pressure area spotted near PH as 'Enteng' slightly intensifies

PAGASA

MANILA - Another low pressure area was spotted off the Philippine area of responsibility as Tropical Depression Enteng intensified and moved northward over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

In a weather bulletin issued before noon, PAGASA said the low pressure area was spotted 280 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales but is "less likely" to intensify into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.



Meanwhile, PAGASA said Enteng's center was spotted 420 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, while packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph as of 10 in the morning.

PAGASA said Enteng is expected to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the Bicol Region.

Rains brought by the southwest monsoon will also be felt in Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, the Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, and northern Palawan (including Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands).

Occasional rains will also be felt in Pangasinan, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon.

Enteng is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon.

Those in areas highly susceptible to landslides and small seacraft planning to travel were advised to take precautionary measures.