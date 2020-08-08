ABS-CBN to receive Gawad Pedro Bucaneg Award for efforts in film restoration, literary education, culture

MANILA - Broadcast network ABS-CBN will receive the annual Gawad Pedro Bucaneg Award in recognition of its contributions to literary education, culture and film, the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL) announced.

In a statement posted on July 27, UMPIL said ABS-CBN was chosen for its efforts to "cultivate" literary culture through its platforms, particularly through film restoration.

"The UMPIL board agreed to award ABS-CBN for its undeniable contributions to literary education through educational TV; to the cultivation of literary culture through its TV and film productions; and to the appreciation of Philippine cinema through the archiving, digitalization, and restoration of Filipino films," it said.

This as ABS-CBN Corp reeled from the shutdown of its free TV and radio broadcast after a House of Representatives panel voted against its application for a fresh franchise in July. It has been forced to closed down several lines of business and lay off employees.

The ABS-CBN Film Restoration team also announced last month that it was halting some film restoration projects amid the shutdown.

The award is one of three annual accolades given by the group during National Literature Month, the others being "Gawad Pambansang Alagad ni Francisco Balagtas" for lifetime achievement in the literary arts, and the "Gawad Paz Marquez Benitez," a lifetime achievement award in literary education.

ABS-CBN and other awardees will receive the award during an online ceremony through UMPIL's Facebook page.