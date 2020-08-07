Home  >  News

7-year-old girl among new coronavirus-related deaths in Western Visayas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 08 2020 03:26 AM

Western Visayas has recorded 26 coronavirus-linked deaths as of Thursday, including a 7-year-old girl, the Department of Health in Region 6 said Friday.

The DOH-6 said that the young COVID-19 patient died due to acute respiratory failure secondary to pneumonia, high-risk hypoxemia with metabolic acidosis.

The department clarified that the death of a 48-year-old COVID-19 patient in Bacolod City is not yet included in the 26 fatalities.

The region has logged 917 recoveries out of its 1,839 coronavirus cases.--Report from Nico Delfin, ABS-CBN News

