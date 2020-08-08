15 more overseas Filipinos catch coronavirus, total now at 9,725 - DFA

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday 15 more Filipinos abroad have caught COVID-19, raising the total tally of overseas infections among Filipino nationals to 9,725.

The coronavirus deaths among overseas Filipinos climbed to 708, with 5 new fatalities recorded, the agency said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is also up by 4 to 5,760, it added.

"Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 as of today slightly increased to 59.23 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment decreased to 33.49 percent. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who died due to the disease remained at 7 percent," the DFA said in a statement.

To date, some 3,257 Filipino patients abroad are undergoing treatment for COVID-19, broken down as follows by region: 299 in the Asia Pacific, 501 in Europe, 2,317 in the Middle East and Africa and 140 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the number of COVID-19 cases reached 126,885 Saturday. The tally includes 2,209 fatalities, 67,117 recoveries and 57,559 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News