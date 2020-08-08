1 more OFW still missing, 11 more injured in Beirut blasts, DFA reports

Another Filipino was reported missing while 11 others were added to the list of those injured in the twin blasts that hit Beirut, Lebanon earlier this week, raising to 42 the number of Philippine citizens hurt in the incident, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Saturday.

"By day's end yesterday (Friday), the number of injured OFWs stands at 42, an increase of eleven from the previous report. We were also alerted that another Filipino was reported missing, increasing the number to two," said Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola.

Four Filipinos are among 130 who perished in the horrific twin blasts, which authorities believe were caused by a stockpile of highly explosive ammonium nitrate at a port warehouse.

The DFA has expected the numbers to climb considering the magnitude of the reported destruction across the city, given the large area reached by the blasts' shockwaves.

The DFA has chartered a repatriation flight to bring home Filipinos from Lebanon.

The flight scheduled August 16 also seeks to bring home the remains of the 4 Filipino fatalities in the blasts.