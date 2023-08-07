Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines has sent a note verbale to the Chinese Embassy in Manila after a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel blocked and sprayed water cannons on Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) boats in the West Philippine Sea last weekend, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

In a press conference after his visit to typhoon-hit Bulacan, Marcos said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Chinese Ambassador to Manila Huang Xilian on Monday morning to submit the note.

Marcos also said he would lead a command conference in Malacañang to discuss how the Philippine government should respond to the incident.

"We continue to assert our sovereignty, we continue to assert our territorial rights in the face of all of these challenges... consistent with international law and [the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea]," he said.

But while the Philippines will continue to assert its claim on the West Philippine Sea, Marcos said that the country should "keep communicating with the Chinese government" and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He also lamented the lack of supplies that the military personnel on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) would face as a result of the incident.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) earlier said a supply boat was unable to unload supplies and could not complete its resupply mission following the CCG's encroachment.

On Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard slammed the CCG for blocking and blasting water cannons at one of its vessels while on a mission to supply Philippine forces stationed at the Ayungin Shoal a day before.

China's actions has since drawn flak from Philippine lawmakers and governments from other countries, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Australia, and Germany.

But China claimed it took "necessary controls" against Philippine boats that "illegally" entered its waters.

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters... in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said, adding that Beijing had "implemented necessary controls in accordance with the law and stopped Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials."

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in February that the Philippines submitted 76 diplomatic notes and protests to China since Marcos assumed the presidency last year.

In 2022, the country submitted 193 notes verbale to China, all of which protested the latter's actions in the West Philippine Sea, the name Manila designates to parts of the hotly contested South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines' claims in 2016, a decision that China has repeatedly shunned.

