A limited number of citizens avail of the free drive-thru RT-PCR testing offered by the Manila City Government at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said it recorded 977 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

From July 31 to August 6, the country reported an average of 140 daily infections, which was 25 percent lower compared to the previous week

Of the new cases, 11 were considered severe and critical.

Overall, there were 315 severe and critical cases of COVID-19 admitted in hospitals as of Sunday. They represented 9.3 percent of total COVID admissions, the DOH said.

A total of 34 deaths were verified during the past week, 12 of which occurred on July 24 to August 6.

With 78.4 million individuals in the country vaccinated against COVID-19, the DOH recently said that other diseases such as dengue, leptospirosis, and tuberculosis could be considered more dangerous, especially during the rainy season.

The health department recently rolled out bivalent jabs for immunocompromised individuals to further combat COVID-19.