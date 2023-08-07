Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conduct an underwater search operation at Binangonan, Rizal on July 28, 2023, a day after a passenger boat capsized in the area leaving at least 26 confirmed dead. Photo courtesy of PCG

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has assumed control of Binangonan Port to enforce stricter safety protocols for boat journeys, following the tragic sinking of MB Aya Express on July 27, claiming 27 lives.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo stated that the port's management was found to be disorganized.

“Yung management kasi nakita namin na medyo magulo… Nakita natin na isa sa mga susi na ma-improve natin ang maritime safety environment ay temporarily pamahalaan muna namin yung port dyan sa (Binangonan)," he said.

To ensure passenger safety, PCG has stationed a checkpoint at Binangonan Wharf.

All boat captains must now visit the Coast Guard post, submit manifests and permits, and PCG personnel will cross-verify passenger counts against the boat's designated capacity.

Additionally, passengers will be reminded to wear life vests, and a photo of each departing boat will be taken.

PCG also emphasized the necessity of segregating heavy cargo from carry-on items and identifying hazardous products.

While these measures may extend inspection times and incur additional expenses for larger cargo, their primary purpose is to ensure passenger safety.

As PCG assumes control of Binangonan Port and enforces these safety measures, the agency aims for the MB Aya Express tragedy to serve as a wake-up call, compelling the entire boating industry to prioritize passenger safety and avert future accidents.

REELING FROM TRAUMA

Moises Bueza, a survivor of the boat tragedy, found it challenging to step onto a motorbanca again due to the traumatic memories.

He recounted the tumultuous and stormy conditions during the incident, describing how he endured two sleepless days.

Despite his apprehension, Bueza mustered the courage to return to the boat and search for others to rescue.

“Magulo, maingay… mahangin na may kasamang ulan… Tumalon po ako tapos bumalik ako sa bangka, naghanap ako ng mari-rescue ko," Bueza said.

The impact of the maritime incident continues to affect even the residents of Talim Island, which was the intended destination of the ill-fated MB Aya Express.

Loida Añain shared her ongoing nervousness and fear, expressing her desire to leave the island but feeling hesitant to do so until December.

STRICT POLICIES FOR ALL PORTS

The PCG has announced its intent to impose stricter policies at other ports too.

In August alone, three maritime incidents occurred in Northern Samar, Quezon Province, and Romblon, resulting in one fatality.

The PCG has also underlined the significance of enforcing regulations and safety protocols, urging for more comprehensive inspections.

“Tayo naman ay in place ang ating mga regulations at safety protocols natin siguro pag-ibayuhin natin ang ating pag-e-enforce at maging masusi pa lalo sa mga inspeksyon ng ating mga ginagawa," Balilo added.

Balilo stressed that ensuring safe boat trips relies not only on rigorous PCG inspections but also on responsible boat ownership and passengers adhering to safety regulations.



