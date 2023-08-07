MANILA - The Department of Agriculture Inspectorate and Enforcement Team confiscated 359 kilos of mishandled meat, made of pork and innards, at the Taytay Public Market early Monday.

The meat were found laid down on the floor in unsanitary carton boxes.

Amounting to more than P100,000, the meat were buried in an empty lot in Taytay.

Dennis Solomon from the DA Inspectorate team said they got information from consumers that mishandled meat was being sold in the market, and that prompted their operation.

"Nakita natin na totoo ang sumbong ng ating mga kababayan na may mga mishandled meat na ibinenta. Nakita natin doon nasa lapag lang siya ng maruming [sahig], alam naman natin ang flooring ng ating mga palengke. Nakita ng ating NMIS na may paglabag, agad nilang kinumpiska," he said.

(We saw that the reports of mishandled meat being sold were true. We saw the meat were on the floor, we know how dirty the floors are. The NMIS saw there were violations so they confiscated it.)

This, Solomon said, posed a threat on health of people who would consume the meat.

"Maaaring kontaminado na ng mga mapanganib na pathogens, mga bacteria na maaaring magbigay ng sakit sa ating mga kapwang Pilipino," he added.

(It might already be contaminated with dangerous pathogens, bacteria, which may cause illness to our fellow Filipinos.)



The owner of the stall is under investigation, and a notice of violation has also been issued to the unnamed owner.

The municipal agriculturist of Taytay said they are fully supportive of the food safety initiatives of the DA.

Dr. Ramsen Andres, Municipal Agriculturist of Taytay LGU, reminded consumers to be more meticulous in purchasing meat.

"Unang una, examine natin kahit yung organoleptic exam na sinasabi, so 'yan 'yung pag-amoy, paghipo, at pag inspect sa karne. Sa amoy pa lang malalaman na natin kung 'yan ay may problema o wala," Andres said.

(First of all, we can do what we call organoleptic exam, so we can touch, smell and inspect the meat. Just by the smell of the meat we can tell if there's something wrong with it.)

The Department of Agriculture has launched a series of investigations and operations against smuggled and mishandled meat as part of their initiative in ensuring food safety.

