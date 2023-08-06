'One time, big time' EDSA repairs done by Wednesday: MMDA

Workers repair a portion of EDSA, particularly the lane used by the bus carousel, in Quezon City on August 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

"One time, big time" emergency repairs of EDSA are on track to be finished by Wednesday, the Metro Manila Development Authority said Monday, with more than 50 percent of repairs already finished.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is conducting asphalt overlay and reblocking in 15 EDSA sites from 10 p.m. of August 4 until 5 a.m. of August 9.

"More than 50 percent ang natapos. Ang naiiwan na lang ay yung curing ng semento. Hindi daw po kasi pwede ang one-day curing, medyo hindi siya ganun katibay," MMDA Chairman Romando Artes said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Artes said sunny weather in the past couple of days helped speed up the repair work.

Repair work on the southbound lane of EDSA including asphalt overlay on EDSA Guadalupe has been finished as of Monday.

Asphalt overlay on EDSA North Avenue bus way, EDSA Muñoz, and Kaingin Road is ongoing.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan earlier said potholes in main thoroughfares prompted the agency to conduct the repairs, which he said was caused by the recent heavy rains.

The MMDA advised motorists to use alternate routes including the Skyway to avoid traffic.