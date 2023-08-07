PAGASA image

MANILA — Cloudy skies and isolated rains may persist over northern Luzon and Metro Manila due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said the habagat will continue to affect Luzon.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, and Benguet may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said a tropical depression has formed east of Taiwan, over 2,700 kilometers away from the Philippines.

Though it may intensify into a typhoon, PAGASA said it has no expected impact on the country's weather.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

RELATED VIDEO