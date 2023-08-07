Ex-TRC officials acquitted in P10-M PDAF scam cases

Former Technology and Resource Center director general Dennis Cunanan and corporate support services manager Francisco Figura were acquitted by the Sandiganbayan 2nd Division in graft and malversation cases in connection with the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam.

In the decision of the court promulgated on August 4, 2023, Cunanan and Figura were acquitted for the failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The court noted the “unequivocal misgivings” of the two former officials in entering into a P10 million project with the non-government organization Philippine Environmental and Ecological Development Association from 2007 to 2013.

“With respect to accused Figura and Cunanan, however, they are properly entitled to exculpation taking into consideration the misgiving and protestation they timely raised with regards to the PDAF transactions,” the court said in the decision penned by Division Chairperson Oscar Herrera, Jr., with the concurrence of Associate Justices Edgardo Caldona and Arthur Malabaguio.

Cunanan, Figura, as well as TRC legislative liaison officer Maria Rosalinda Lacsamana and PEEDAI chief executive officer Butch Canoy, chief operating officer Vincent Jaudian, treasurer Mercy Cabig and vice president Alfredo Soriano were charged by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2019 of conspiring with one another and with the late Compostela Valley 2nd District representative Prospero Amatong for misusing government funds for projects which turned out to be non-existent.

While the higher-ranking TRC officials were acquitted, Lacsamana

as well as the PEEDAI officials were found guilty of the graft charge and were sentenced to imprisonment of 6 to 10 years and ordered to pay P10 million civil damages to the National Treasury.

Lacsamana was also found guilty of malversation and was sentenced to 12 to 18 years imprisonment and ordered to pay a P10 million fine as well as P10 million civil damages.

The court noted that Lacsamana recommended the release of the PDAF to PEEDAI through a memorandum dated April 30, 2007.

“Lacsamana also turned a blind eye in accrediting an implementor despite lack of qualification and capability to undertake the livelihood programs,” the court said.

“Worth reiterating that PEEDAI’s primary purpose is the proper distribution of various species of tree seedlings, not in any way related to livelihood programs such as haircutting, manicure/pedicure, dressmaking, among others,” the court added.

In the decision, the court also archived the cases as to former TRC director general Antonio Ortiz who remains at-large.