Bilibid inmate stabbed to death by fellow inmate



MANILA - A person deprived of liberty was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate after a heated altercation inside the Maximum Security Compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City Sunday.

According to NBP, the inmate identified as Romelito Dural, 50, was declared dead on arrival at the NBP hospital after sustaining multiple stab wounds. He had been imprisoned at the NBP since 2017 for two counts of attempted homicide.

Based on reports submitted by jail authorities, Dural had a heated argument with another inmate Mark Mengullo, who admitted stabbing Dural during their altercation with an improvised blade.

Mengullo, who later surrendered to jail authorities, claimed he was being bullied by Dural for a long time, and that he stabbed the latter because he could no longer take it.

Mengullo was sentenced to reclusion perpetua for murder and was admitted at the NBP in April 2022.

He is currently under safekeeping at the Office of the Shifting Unit in the Maximum Security Compound while waiting for the confinement order.

FROM THE ARCHIVES