What's the weather forecast amid habagat this week?

PAGASA

MANILA - Metro Manila and parts of Luzon will continue to experience cloudy weather and scattered rains due to the effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast released Sunday afternoon, PAGASA said the habagat will continue to affect central and southern Luzon, Visayas and the western part of MIndanao.

This may bring monsoon rains over northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan. Zambales and Pangasinan on Monday and Tuesday.

Rainy weather is also expected to persist over northern Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Bataan and Zambales until Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, intense thunderstorms may be experienced in northern Luzon, Bicol region, eastern Visayas and parts of Mindanao from Monday until Thursday, and over Mindanao from Saturday and Sunday.

Metro Manila will continue to be cloudy and rainy on Monday, while afternoon or evening thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday until Sunday.