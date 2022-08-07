Teachers' group calls on DepEd to extend school break

MANILA — A group of teachers is calling on the Department of Education (DepEd) to extend the current school break to give educators more time to prepare for the opening of face-to-face classes.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo on Sunday, Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) national chairman Benjo Basas said they have appealed to DepEd to let teachers avail of their 2-month vacation, citing a string of issues that teachers need to address before the new school year starts.

Basas said they have met with Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also the concurrent Education Secretary, to discuss their appeal.

"Last week, nagkaroon po kami ng pagkakataon para makausap ang ating Vice President... Ito ang una naming issue. Sabi niya naman noong Tuesday, hindi na ito pupuwede pero humingi po siya ng mga documents sa amin, na nai-provide naman po namin," he said.

He pointed that out that a DepEd lawyer had the legal opinion that there was no law that entitles teachers to have a 2-month break.

But Basas said that they will be filing a rejoinder on their appeal on Monday, calling it their "final card" to convince Duterte.

"Kapag ganito ang naging normal sa Department of Education... na hindi kikilalanin ang karapatan ng mga guro, baka po ito ang maging practice in the future... Ano po ang mangyayari sa ating mga guro?" he said.

The DepEd has set the opening of the next school year on August 22 — the date proposed by the previous DepEd leadership – and will end on July 7, 2023.

The last school year ended on June 24 and "Brigada Eskwela" will be implemented from August 1-26.

Basas said they also want teachers to be provided with free laptops and internet connectivity, as these are among their essential needs to deliver their lessons to learners when in-person classes start.

"We are going back to in-person classes, but then napaka-importante pa rin ng internet connection and even laptop computers for our teachers," he said.

He noted that under Republic Act No. 11480 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2020, the opening of the school year may be deferred to another date beyond August during a national emergency.

Since the Philippines will remain under a state of calamity due to the COVID-19 pandemic only until September, Basas said their appeal for an extension of a break is still valid.