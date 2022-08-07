Pitong Pinoy artist bumida sa prestihiyosong Carrousel du Louvre

PARIS - Pitong Filipino artists ang nagsama-sama sa art shopping exhibit na ginanap sa prestihiyosong Carrousel du Louvre kamakailan na may temang “Pearl of the Orient.”

Sa exhibit, binigyang pugay ng kanilang mga obra ang sining, kultura at tradisyon ng Pilipinas. Ang bawat artist ay may kanya-kanyang salon.

Tulad ng salon ng Pinay artist na si Angel Luna na galing pa sa Pilipinas. Iginuhit niya si Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray na nakasuot ng costume mula sa South Cotobato.

“Si Miss Catriona Gray, she uses yung mga hardships niya as a silver lining to become the Miss Universe. So since I’m assigned to represent South Cotobato, I used her and since I’m having difficulties during the COVID time, with mental depression. So I’m using this silver lining to make this artwork for me to be able to achieve my dreams,” sabi ni Angel Luna, Pinay artist.

Pagbabalik tanaw sa pagkabata at buhay naman sa probinsya ang mga obra ni Vilma Leap. Ilan dito ang art work ng paglalaro sa dagat, pagtatanim ng palay at pag-ani ng bunga ng saging.

“Uprooted ako. I’ve been here for so many years na and parang I’m longing to experience kung ano yung na-experience ko nung kabataan ko at when I’m painting nire-reminisce ko kung saan ako lumaki dahil na rin sa pagmamahal sa ugat natin bilang Pilipino," sabi ni Leap na naka-base sa Paris.

Kanya-kanyang pamamaraan at istilo ng mga artist ang ginamit para ilawaran ang kulturang Pilipino tulad ng mga obra ni Lovelie Albarraccin, kung saan trademark naman niya ang paggamit ng tinatawag niyang blocks of life at prutas na mansanas na sumisimbolo ng pag-ibig.

“I’m very proud and all of my art is dedicated to my father, to my family and to all the people who inspired me,” sabi ni Albaraccin, Pinay artist sa Paris.

Added attraction naman ang pagsusuot ng mga artists ng modern Filipiniana at barong na likha ng Pinoy fashion designer mula Pilipinas na si Clifford Daing ng Cliff ‘d Fashion House. Maging ang mga banyaga ay napahanga sa disenyo ni Daing.

“I’m very happy to welcome the Filipino artists at the Palais du Louvre which is a very deep place for the artists. It’s very different from what shown by the other artists especially for the colors and also the story told on the pictures and I think it gives a lot of joy and pleasure to our environment. And so, it’s new because we have rarely Philippine artists in Paris,” sabi ni Michel Soyer, President, Marquise Invest.

“I observed that the Filipino art is very much different from Chinese artist and they can be representative of the South part of Asia, this is what I think and I really like the exotic, colorful things. It reminds me of many nature,” sabi ni Lily Wan, producer at director, Art and Cinema.

Ang iba pang Pinoy artists na kasama sa Pearl of the Orient team ay sina Maritess Van Vianen, Grace dela Cruz, Jan Levent at Francis Eric Dimarucut.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa France, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.