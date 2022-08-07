Eligible Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 4,621 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Sunday.

This is fourth straight day that the number of new COVID-19 cases exceeded 4,000, said ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the country has reached 60,807, after 18 new deaths were also reported.

The number of people currently positive for the coronavirus stood at 37,805, while total recoveries are at 3,705,343.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 3,803,955.

The first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

Of the additional cases reported during the day, 1,530 were from Metro Manila, the DOH said.

The positivity rate for July 31 to August 6 is at 18.7 percent, higher than the 16.5 percent recorded the previous week, Guido said.

The Philippines reported 24,100 new COVID-19 cases and 744 severely and critically ill patients during the week of July 25-31, the DOH said Monday.

It means there were 3,443 infections on average per day during the period, according to a DOH bulletin. The figure is 24 percent higher than the previous week's 2,791 average daily cases.

Some 71 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 16.2 million have received their booster shots.

