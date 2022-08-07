Magat Dam releases water amid rains in Luzon

MANILA — The Magat Dam in Ramon, Isabela released water on Sunday as a safety precaution amid rainy weather experienced in parts of Luzon.

A spillway gate in the said dam was opened at around 2 p.m. Sunday, releasing 200 cubic meters—or about a thousand drums—of water every second.

According to the Magat Dam management, they allowed the release of water to ensure that the dam's levels are safe. As of Sunday, the dam's water level was at 188 meters, just 2 meters short of its 190-meter spilling level.

Authorities have yet to determine until when the dam will be releasing water, as it will depend on the weather situation in the area.

From the Magat Dam, the water will be taken to mini-hydro power plants before being released to irrigation canals and to the Magat River.

Because of this, the Magat Dam management advised residents living on the riverside to take extra measures to ensure their safety, such as avoiding fishing and other activities near the river.

The Magat River flows through the the towns of Ramon, San Mateo, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian and Gamu, Isabela.

—Report from Harris Julio, ABS-CBN News