Ex-Pres. Fidel Ramos' wake opens to public

People pay their last respects to the late President Fidel V. Ramos at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on Aug. 7, 2022, the start of public viewing. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The wake of former President Fidel V. Ramos was opened to the public Sunday at Chapels 3 and 4 of the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

Public viewing of the urn containing Ramos' ashes was opened from 7 a.m., and will last until 2:30 p.m.

The former President's family advised the public to wear their face masks and observe physical distancing as a health precaution.

Some of those who arrived early to view Ramos' remains said they personally knew the former chief executive, while others considered him a role model.

Ted Encarnacion, who had worked in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) during Ramos' administration, described him as "hands-on President" who did not micromanage, and knew every detail of their job.

Former seaman Rogelio Ocampo said he used to campaign for Ramos to his fellow overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

"I was a seaman before. I supported FVR kahit saang bansa magpunta iyong barkong sinasakyan ko," he said.

Melinda Moreno and Merlyn Bilan, meanwhile, went to view Ramos' remains because they admired the former President.

Ramos' staff at the Office of the President during his term and his allies at the Lakas-CMD are set to visit his wake at 3 p.m.

Public viewing will continue Monday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is expected to begin rehearsing on Sunday and Monday for Ramos' state funeral.

Ramos will be given a state funeral with full military honors on Tuesday. Inurment will take place at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Ramos was the country's 12th President, serving from 1992 to 1998. His administration was best known for its socio-economic program "Philippines 2000," and is credited for revitalizing the country's economy amid the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

He passed away on July 31 at the age of 94.

