MANILA - United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday met with employees of the US Embassy in Manila before concluding his official visit in the Philippines.

“Sec. Blinken personally thanked the community for their service and contributions to the U.S.-Philippines relationship as #FriendsPartnersAllies,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

The U.S. Embassy is proud of our dedicated Filipino and American staff. @SecBlinken personally thanked the community for their service and contributions to the U.S.-Philippines relationship as #FriendsPartnersAllies. #SecBlinkenInPH pic.twitter.com/DBoIL0w9or — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) August 6, 2022

Filipino band Ben&Ben were also invited to perform at the event.

“Ben and Ben also gave Sec. Blinken, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson and the US Embassy staff a preview of their new song! Thank you for sharing your music with us!” the tweet read.

.@BenAndBenMusic also gave @SecBlinken, @USAmbPH, and the @USEmbassyPH staff a preview of their new song! Thank you for sharing your music with us! #SecBlinkenInPH pic.twitter.com/xzqruW51H6 — U.S. Embassy in the Philippines (@USEmbassyPH) August 6, 2022

Before his meeting with Embassy personnel, Blinken met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo to affirm the long-standing ties between Manila and Washington.

His visit comes as tension between China and Taiwan rose over the recent visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, a move which Beijing sees as a disrespect to its One China policy.