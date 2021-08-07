PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical Storm Huaning is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall to parts of the country and enhance the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

“The southwest monsoon that it (the storm) enhances will bring gusty conditions over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, and Abra,” PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. weather bulletin.

PAGASA expects the southwest monsoon to bring rough to very rough seas with waves as high as 4.5 meters over the northern and western seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Sea travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters. Mariners without the proper experience should immediately seek safe harbor.

Huaning made landfall in the vicinity of Hsinchu City in Taiwan and was last spotted at 465 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilomters per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 110 kph.

The country’s 8th tropical storm entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday morning and is moving east southeastward at 15 kph.

“The storm is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility and emerge off the north or northeastern coast of Taiwan over the East China Sea this afternoon or evening,” said PAGASA.

It will then turn northeastward and head towards the direction of Kyushu in southern Japan.

