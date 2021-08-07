A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, in 2017. Amir Cohen, Reuters/File

MANILA—Stargazers are in for a treat next week, as night sky is set to light up August 12 to 13 because of the Perseid meteor shower.

State weather and astronomical bureau PAGASA said at least 50 meteors will be viewable, depending on weather conditions.

"If the sky permits, the famous Perseid meteor shower will be observed with its peak in the late evening and early morning hours on August 12-13 with at least 50 or more meteors observed during peak time," PAGASA said.

However, PAGASA noted that the waxing gibbous moon "will interfere the observations of fainter meteors."

PAGASA advised that meteors are easier to observe when there is a clear sky, and the absence of moonlight and light pollution.

August is a popular time to observe meteor showers, PAGASA noted.

