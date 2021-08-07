Huaning exits PAR just hours after entry

PAGASA

MANILA—Tropical Storm Huaning has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, just hours after entering Saturday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a weather bulletin late afternoon.

Huaning was 585 kms north northeast of Itbayat town in Batanes, moving towards an east northeastward direction at 40 kph.

The storm was reported to have entered PAR in the wee hours of Saturday morning, and was named Huaning, before exiting at 11 a.m.

PAGASA said the tropical storm was unlikely to affect weather in the country.

However, it will still continue to enhance a southwest monsoon that will bring strong winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao, and Abra.

PAGASA reminded that sea travel remained risky for small seacrafts over Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, as the monsoon was expected to bring rough to very rough seas over the next 24 hours.

The storm is expected to turn northeastward and head toward the direction of Kyushu in southern Japan.

