Guidelines set for lockdown aid distribution in 3rd Metro Manila ECQ

Residents wait as authorities distribute quarantine passes in Barangay Batis, San Juan, on August 4, 2021, ahead of the implementation of the ECQ in the NCR. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Saturday released guidelines for distributing lockdown aid to thousands of families affected by the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila until August 20.

The memorandum gives National Capital Region LGUs the go-signal to hand out aid by the middle of next week, DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said.

"With the issuance of [the joint memorandum], NCR local government units (LGUs) may begin the distribution of the financial assistance or ayuda middle of next week after making the necessary preparations," the DILG said in the memorandum.

Guidelines:

Distribution to target low- income individuals and families identified by LGUs who are physically residing, permanently, or temporarily, or present in the ECQ-hit area.

Beneficiaries can get P1,000 per person or P4,000 per family

LGUs are given 15 days to distribute aid

LGUs are mandated to create a grievance committee for aid-related complaints

PNP tapped to provide security during distribution

The guidelines reiterated a previous pandemic task force order that low-income individuals affected by the ECQ can get as much as P1,000 per individual to P4,000 per family.

LGUs are given 15 days to manage the distribution of aid. However, it can be extended upon request.



"The target beneficiaries of these ayuda in NCR are the low-income individuals and families identified by the LGUs, who are physically residing, permanently or temporarily, or present in the city or municipality under ECQ, at the time of the ECQ declaration,” Año said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide technical assistance, while the DILG will oversee aid distribution.



Under the memo, LGUs must form a grievance committee dedicated to act on complaints concerning financial aid distribution.

The PNP should also provide security assistance to LGUs, particularly during aid distribution.

The Metro Manila Council previously said it could start distributing aid by Wednesday, also noting a decrease in budget caused by a "technical error."

Some legislators previously expressed concern over a lower budget for lockdown aid, which was estimated to cost much lower than two days of minimum wage in Metro Manila.