MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has warned the public of an internet user posing as Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra through a fake email, and supposedly using it to purchase iTunes gift cards.

In an advisory, the agency's cybercrime division said the person is using the email address osecmig1@gmail.com pretending to be the justice secretary.

The DOJ said Guevarra's only and real email is osecmig@gmail.com.

"The said email address was used to send messages to a number of recipients requesting assistance in the alleged procurement of iTunes gift cards as donations to patients at hospice care units across the Philippines, subject to reimbursement," the statement read.

According to the agency, they do not endorse the fake email and it did not originate from them.

Using the fake email for such or related purposes, they said, will be "dealt with conscientiously."

It also urged the public to report the fake email's messages as phishing and block the sender should they encounter it.

The person responsible for the incident is liable under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, punishable with imprisonment of up to 12 years or a fine of at least P200,000, said the DOJ.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

