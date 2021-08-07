

MANILA— The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday said it was looking into possible action against a US diplomat formerly stationed at the American Embassy in Manila who is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old Filipina.

The 61-year-old American was recently indicted in the United States for illicit sexual conduct with a 16-year old Filipina and possession of child pornographic materials during his assignment in the country, according to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

The United States Department of Justice earlier identified the perpetrator as Dean Cheves, who was a member of the US Foreign Service at the US Embassy in the Philippines.

He served between September 2020 and February 2021.

Cheves allegedly met the 16-year-old Filipina online, according to the US agency.

Court documents also detailed that the American allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the minor twice, "knowing the minor’s age" and "produced cell phone videos" of the acts each time.

- Reports from Mike Navallo and Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES

Watch more on iWantTFC



