BOC seizes P7B worth of counterfeit designer goods

Some of the counterfeit goods confiscated in Pasay City. Photo from the BOC

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) confiscated P7 billion worth of counterfeit designer goods from a storage facility in Pasay City recently, the agency announced Saturday.

Customs agents conducted the inspection of a storage area in Bagong Milenyo last July 8 based on a mission order issued by Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

Upon inspection they discovered various counterfeit items bearing registered brands.

The items had a value estimated at P7,429,638,000.

The BOC said the operation marked its biggest seizure in a single operation, which was done in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The seizure was done based on Republic Act (RA) 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and RA 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

